'Cinema is never going to die': Aahana Kumra shares her views on theatres vs OTT debate | Exclusive

With incredible performances in films and shows like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Call My Agent, and Khuda Haafiz to her name, Aahana Kumra has carved her own niche in Bollywood and she is back to surprise the audience again with her two upcoming releases, India Lockdown and Salaam Venky.

In a freewheeling chat with DNA India, Aahana opened up on her experience of shooting India Lockdown set during the first lockdown imposed during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The actress plays a pilot named Moon Alves who is stranded at her home battling the fears of loneliness amid the cancellation of flights during the lockdown.

As India Lockdown will be streaming on the digital platform ZEE5 starting from December 2, we asked Aahana about the ongoing theatres vs OTT debate and if the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the viewing habits of the audience. She said, "I think what is happening at the moment is that people are looking at magnum opuses, big spectacles on screen unless it's a damn good story."

She further cited the examples of recent small content-oriented films like Drishyam 2 and Uunchai being lapped up by the audiences as she added, "I will surely want to watch Drishyam 2 in cinemas and if I were not in Salaam Venky, I would have still gone and watched it in cinemas because I think it's an incredible cast. For example, what's happening with Uunchai, a lot of people are going and watching it in theatres. It's running to packed audiences."

"People are going to watch good films. Cinema is never going to die, cinemas are here to stay, and cinema is always going to live. Right now, people are still trying to figure out what's working for our audiences. I think our audiences are also thinking about what is working for them. But I feel if you make a good film with a good cast with the right intentions, then you will have your audience", Aahana concluded.



Talking about India Lockdown, the drama film is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and revisits how the Covid-19 lockdown in India impacted the lives of the citizens. Apart from Aahana Kumra, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi will be seen in leading roles in the film.