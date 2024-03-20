Twitter
Choli: Diljit Dosanjh's Holi anthem from Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew to be launched on...

Recreated from the iconic track Choli Ke Peeche, the latest crew song Crew has been uniquely launched on a hoarding in Mumbai.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 07:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Crew/Instagram
After the success of the first song Naina from Crew, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain the audiences again with his next track in the upcoming film titled Choli. Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, with Kapil Sharma in a special appearance.

Choli is a recreation of the iconic track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the 1993 film Khal Nayak. The iconic song has been recreated by  Akshay and IP with additional lyrics written by IP Singh.  Along with the original vocals of Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh have also sung the recreated version, which is setting a perfect vibe for the Holi party this season.

The newest song from Crew has been uniquely launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 20, as it has become the first-ever song video to be launched on a hoarding. Farah Khan has choreographed the track. Between Naina and Choli, the makers had also released the second song from the film Ghagra, which is the reprised version of Ila Arun's iconic track.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and bankrolled by Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor under their banners Anil Kapoor Film And Communication Network Pvt Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the heist comedy Crew will release in cinemas worldwide on March 29.

READ | India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

