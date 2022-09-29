Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Chhello Show: Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor react to trailer of India's official entry to Oscars 2023

Film Federation of India announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show would represent India in the best international feature category of the 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Chhello Show: Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor react to trailer of India's official entry to Oscars 2023
File photo

Last Monday, the Film Federation of India announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show would represent India in the best international feature category of the 2023 Oscars. The first trailer for Pan Nalin's Chhello Show has now been out by the movie's producer, Roy Kapur Films, and celebrities like Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others are praising it. Along with other people, filmmaker Karan Johar responded to the Chhello Show trailer on Instagram. 

Karan Johar shared the Chhello Show trailer, and wrote, “An absolutely heart-warming and proud feat for the entire country... Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is putting us on the global map for being the official entry for India at the Oscars! A cinematic experience awaits to be unfurled.” 

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-29-at-11-53-22-AM

Vidya Balan  wrote, “I can’t wait for the world to watch and fall in love with Chhello Show. Bring home the Oscar. All the best…”  

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-29-at-11-53-23-AM

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “It makes me very happy that this heartfelt story about a small boy with a big dream is India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. A true tribute to the magic of cinema. Way to go team Last Film Show. Bring it home...” 

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-29-at-11-53-23-AM-1

Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations on being India’s official entry to the Oscars! This is huge, so proud.” 

The trailer for Chhello Show was shared with the caption that read, “The cinema is more than just a place… it is an experience. And Last Film Show is a cinematic experience like no other. Watch India's official entry to the Oscars at a cinema near you on October 14!”   

Chhello Show, which was directed by Pan Nalin, centres on nine-year-old Samay from the Saurashtra village of Chalala. The transition from celluloid to digital in Indian theatres serves as the backdrop for it. Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta are the movie's stars. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.