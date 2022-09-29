Chhello Show: Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor react to trailer of India's official entry to Oscars 2023

File photo

Last Monday, the Film Federation of India announced that the Gujarati film Chhello Show would represent India in the best international feature category of the 2023 Oscars. The first trailer for Pan Nalin's Chhello Show has now been out by the movie's producer, Roy Kapur Films, and celebrities like Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others are praising it. Along with other people, filmmaker Karan Johar responded to the Chhello Show trailer on Instagram.

Karan Johar shared the Chhello Show trailer, and wrote, “An absolutely heart-warming and proud feat for the entire country... Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is putting us on the global map for being the official entry for India at the Oscars! A cinematic experience awaits to be unfurled.”

Vidya Balan wrote, “I can’t wait for the world to watch and fall in love with Chhello Show. Bring home the Oscar. All the best…”

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “It makes me very happy that this heartfelt story about a small boy with a big dream is India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. A true tribute to the magic of cinema. Way to go team Last Film Show. Bring it home...”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations on being India’s official entry to the Oscars! This is huge, so proud.”

The trailer for Chhello Show was shared with the caption that read, “The cinema is more than just a place… it is an experience. And Last Film Show is a cinematic experience like no other. Watch India's official entry to the Oscars at a cinema near you on October 14!”

Chhello Show, which was directed by Pan Nalin, centres on nine-year-old Samay from the Saurashtra village of Chalala. The transition from celluloid to digital in Indian theatres serves as the backdrop for it. Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval, and Paresh Mehta are the movie's stars.