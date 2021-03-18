'We have decided not to talk about Rhea Chakraborty at this moment': 'Chehre' producer Anand Pandit

Since the makers of Chehre dropped the poster of the film, people have been noticing that Rhea Chakraborty who has been a part of the film is MIA. The makers have unveiled a few posters and a teaser before the trailer which is set to be out on March 19, 2021. However, none of them features Rhea and people started speculating that she might be dropped from the film after the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Now during an interaction with Mid Day, when the producer of Chehre Anand Pandit was asked about it, he stated, "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."

Meanwhile, Chehre director Rumy Jafry had earlier in December 2020 spoken about Rhea coming back to movies, he had told Spotboye, "Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say."

Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles along with Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Chehre is slated to release on April 9, 2021.