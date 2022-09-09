Search icon
Brahmastra: Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film, tells Ayan Mukerji 'it takes time but...'

After watching Brahmastra, Neetu praised her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s film which is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Credit: File photo

The film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been released in theatres. On Thursday night, a special screening of the film was organised by the makers. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor also went for screening.

After watching the film, Neetu praised her son and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s movie. The video of the same went viral on social media. She can be heard telling, “The ending is gripping and outstanding but initially… it takes time (to build). But once the film takes off…" Ayan was seen patiently listening to her feedback through the video,” to director Ayan Mukerji.

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and wrote, “anyone who says Ayan Mukerji is genius should be jailed immediately.' Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately…. He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burn 600 crores to ashes…..”

She added, “Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success…. Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if you caked geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of a strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…”

In another Instagram story, she mentioned, “people like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested should be questioned for their conduct, he is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts, he self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets… this time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

She added, “all turned pujaris and suddenly and begged South actor, writers and directors to promote their film… they will do everything but not hire competent write, director, actors and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra.”

 

 

