'Brahmastra': Nagarjuna's role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film revealed

Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial Brahmastra also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna in a pivotal role. The South superstar wrapped the shoot of the film earlier this year and shot in the locales of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chet Singh Fort and on the banks of Ganga. He was also a part of the Brahmastra Logo reveal event which was held at Banaras a few months back.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist in Brahmastra. Talking about it, a source told the tabloid, "Nagarjuna’s character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga." The source also said, "An important event leads Shiva and Isha to Nagarjuna."

The source concluded by stating, "The adventure kicks-off after all of them come face-to-face in Varanasi. A high-octane action sequence featuring them was shot earlier in the year."

Earlier Karan tweeted about Nagarjuna by writing, "We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you, sir, for your love and your beautiful energy!"

While talking about being a part of Brahmastra, Nagarjuna had earlier told IANS, "Brahmastra was impressive from the moment it came to me. I said 'yes' immediately and now, here I am on my way to shoot for it. I am looking forward to it."