BoycottDobaaraa trends ahead of Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap's film's release, netizens say 'let's fulfil their wish'

That boycott calls on social media are a rising trend is no secret. The recent film to fall victim of the boycott trend is Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa, directed by Anurahg Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap's new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the news for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. While the film is getting positive attention from the masses, ahead of the film's release in theatres on August 19, netizens have started a boycott trend #BoycottDobaaraa asking the audience to boycott the film conpletely and fulfill the wish of the actress and the director.

For the unversed, recently, director Anurag Kashyap and the leading lady of the film Taapsee Pannu were seen urging people to boycott their film. WHile sharing their views on the growing cancel culture on social media and the calls for boycotting Bollywood films, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap requested netizens to make their film trend by boycotting it.

Anurag Kashyap told Siddharth Kanan, "I am feeling left out. Even I want ki meri film boycott karo...please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting." Adding to this, Taapsee Pannu said, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do...we also want to trend on Twitter."

In response to the actor and director's request now ahead of the film's release, netizens have called for the film's complete boycott, apparently wanting to teach them a lesson and show that boycott calls shouldn't be taken lightly.

"If anyone thought that #BoycottBollywood is just an social media trend on Twitter then you are so wrong. No amount of trends can make Boycott successful if it doesn't have ground support. How can you win against this #BoycottLalSinghChaddha #BoycottDobaara #ArjunKapoor," wrote a netizen on Twitter.

"They’re faking to be cool with the #BoycottBollywood but dying a million deaths internally. They were feeling left out & wanted to trend. Lo trend karte hai #BoycottDobaara . They are Rabid Hindu Haters. Anurag Kashyap is next level. Hypocrite Taapsee Pannu needs no introduction," tweeted a netizen. "Don't worry Taapsee, we will definitely put you and Anurag in the league of LSC.

#BoycottDobaara #BoycottbollywoodForever," wrote yet another user.

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu request netizens to boycott their film Dobaaraa, filmmaker @anuragkashyap72 and actress @taapsee say 'please trend karwa do' may their wishes come true.

As per Taapsee Pannu And Anurag Kashyap's Request we have to boycott Their flim Doobara which ia releasing on 19th august.



Public has accepted the Challenge

Apart from Taapsee, the film also stars stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Vidusshi Mehra, Sukant Goel, Nassar, Nidhi Singh and Madhurima Roy in important roles. Dobaaraa is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.