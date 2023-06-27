Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya eliminated from Salman Khan's show during mid-week eviction

Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya, who was making headlines for her broken marriage with the actor, has been eliminated from season two of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT during mid-week eviction.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt has slammed her for playing the 'victim card' while nominating her, she even said her marriage also fell apart. Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and actress Pooja, who has also directed films, tied the knot with video jockey and restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003 but decided to part ways after eleven years in 2014.

Pooja, who was last seen in the 2022 crime thriller Chup: Revenge of The Artist, said, "I've been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui's personality in the last week. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary. The kids like Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhruve will keep fighting with each other. Last night, Aaliya tried to instigate that fight but she did not hesitate to eat a big slice from Bebika's birthday cake. When you dislike and hate someone so much, why are you going and eating a piece of their cake with such joy?".

"These small things reveal a lot about our personalities, badi badi baatein nahi (not tall claims). We are what we do and not what we say we are going to do. I would like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle (my marriage broke, and many women have seen their marriages break), and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future. Par, log thak jaate hain victim card se (but people get tired of the victim card). I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life", the filmmaker added.