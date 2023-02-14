Search icon
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in shimmering nude lehenga choli for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding reception

The shimmering nude lehenga choli set was designed by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her style was done by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Photo via Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently held their Mumbai reception for their industry friends. Many actors from the film industry attended the soiree, however, Bhumi Pednekar was the one who made a splash with her bold, nude outfit. Bhumi's outfits are drool-worthy and this one was no less impressive. The star caused a stir on the internet as she went for a traditional lehenga choli that fit in all the right places and highlighted Bhumi's stunning features. 

The shimmering nude lehenga choli set was designed by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her style was done by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. 

READ | Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner

Her lehenga choli was golden in colour and its highlight surely was the deep sweetheart neck blouse. The lehenga was heavily embroidered with zari work and was draped in a saree style. 

As for the accessories, Bhumi chose to wear a multi-layered pearl choker, statement rings, and a golden bracelet to complement her outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@bhumipednekar)

Her makeup looked flawless as well. Assisted by celebrity makeup artist Sonik Sarwate, Bhumi chose a bold pink and black eye shadow and paired it with berry lipstick and a glowing base. 

READ | Anupam Kher drops cute photo with 'born actress' Alia Bhatt, netizens react: 'Someone check if Kangana is ok'

Bhumi shared several photos of her stunning look and her lehenga choli is definitely a winner as an inspiration for the upcoming shaadi season. The dress not only highlighted Bhumi's toned body but also looked elegant and minimalistic. 

On the work front, Bhumi has a good seven films lined up as of now. These include Bheed directed by Anubhav Sinha, The Ladykiller by Ajay Bahl, and Afwaa by Sudhir Mishra, among others. 

