Nora Fatehi drops sizzling HOT photos as she hits 30 million mark on Instagram

Nora Fatehi who is one of the most popular and loved performers of the entertainment industry with an unfathomable fanbase in not just India but globally too, is soaring high with her back to back onscreen successes.

A testimony of the frenzy worldwide is the fact that Nora Fatehi has hit the 30 million mark on Instagram. Celebrating the same, the actress on Thursday shared her pictures which are setting the instagram on fire.

Winning the internet with her recently released song 'Zaalima Coca Cola', Nora Fatehi and her fans have another reason to rejoice as the actress extends her Insta fam to a whopping 30 million.

Sharing the exclusive pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen striking a killer pose on a seaside, Nora Fatehi looking absolutely ravishing donning an animal print ensemble. Her keyhole cross neck crop top teamed with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit at the centre sure made heads turn. Nora's on-point makeup and sexy figure which she flaunted unapologetically in the photos, took the hotness quotient a notch higher.

Check out Nora's photos here:

Over the years, Nora has carved a niche for herself with phenomenal performances on various mediums including films and TV.

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Nora has created immense anticipation amongst the fans and followers to witness her dive into the character of a spy, flaunting her unseen facades of versatility.