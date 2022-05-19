Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's film set for best opening post-pandemic

Bhhol Bhulaiyaa 2/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: While a lot of recently released Hindi films have failed to deliver and give the much-needed opening at the box office in the post-pandemic era, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the one that the industry has their hopes pegged on as its advance booking seems to be going super strong or more like, the best since pandemic till now.

Ever since the teaser of the film dropped, fans across India were seen whistling at Kartik's grand entry. Further came a buzz creating trailer and the film's title track which saw the masses catching onto Kartik's ZigZag step like a viral sensation.

From chartbuster songs to a spine tickling trailer, Kartik's film seems to be the biggest rage amongst the audience currently. He had the audience roaring in excitement from Delhi to Lucknow to Ahmedabad as he left no stone unturned to promote his family entertainer.

So, it will come as no surprise if the star takes one of the biggest advance bookings and has one of the biggest openings in Bollywood since the pandemic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 holds huge importance for the industry as something has to open well to put the showbiz world's minds at rest amid the various theories that original Hindi content is not working among the masses especially after the latest releases such as Runway34, Heropanti 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, all failed to impress the audience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 film is going to do that as advance bookings seem decent as the film has adopted the regular pricing strategy instead of hiked ticket prices.

The advance booking collection of Bhool Bhulayiaa 2 was about Rs 1.75 crore nett on Tuesday evening of which 50% will be for the first day. The film has sold almost 28k tickets at the national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis) for Friday on Tuesday night and this should cross the 1 lakh mark by Thursday night.

The win of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office will depend on what happens over the weekend and after but for the industry if the Kartik Aaryan starrer manages to get a decent opening, the first day collections itself will be a victory and a huge lift to the drying morale.