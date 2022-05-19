Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of film's release

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are getting ready to release Dhaakad, their forthcoming film. However, only days before the film's release, the two actors and their crew paid a visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings. Kangana Ranaut shared a series of photos during their visit to the temple on her official Instagram account.

Kangana looks stunning in a red outfit with a saffron dupatta in the photos. She completed her ensemble with a large ring and earrings. Kangana can be seen worshipping Lord Shiva in one of the photos. In another photo, she is seen smiling with her Dhaakad squad, which includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.



She captioned the post as, “Har har Mahadev…Kashi Vishvanath ji ke darshan aur Ganga ji ki aarti with team Dhaakad…releasing on 20th May…"

Kangana also went to Tirupati Balaji a few days ago to seek blessings for her film. Deepak Mukut, the producer of Dhaakad, accompanied her. The actress was photographed wearing a purple silk saree with golden embroidery, which she later shared on social media.

In terms of the film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a never-before-seen fierce character in Dhaakad. In the film, she will perform hard-core action, which her fans are really excited to see. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) handed the film a 'A' certificate earlier. Dhaakad also features Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta, in addition to Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal. The film, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, will be released on May 20 and will compete alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.



For the uninitiated, In a recent interview, the actress revealed that he has no industry pals and that she would not want anyone to visit her at home. When asked to pick three Bollywood celebrities she would like to invite during an interview with Curly Tales, Kangana replied, “Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home).

One being asked if she has friends in the industry, she stated, “nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye.”