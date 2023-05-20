Bhediya OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy to finally stream on this date

Bhediya/File photo

More than six months after its theatrical release on November 25, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror-comedy Bhediya will finally have its OTT premiere next week. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film received positive reviews upon its release for its performances, dialogues, story, and VFX.

The streaming platform JioCinema will stream Bhediya from May 26 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi languages. "Get ready for a howl-arious adventure. Cuz Bhediya is coming on #JioCinema. Watch #BhediyaOnJioCinema, streaming free from 26 May", the OTT giant made the announcement on its social media handles on Friday, May 19.

The film failed to generate big numbers at the box office against its expectations set largely by the star power of both Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. It earned Rs 66.65 crore in its lifetime run at the box office, as per Bollywood Hungama. The Badlapur actor himself said that he expected the film to do better numbers than it did.

Apart from the leading pair, Bhediya also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhishek Banerjee reprising his role of Jana from the horror-comedy Stree, thus confirming the Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana from the 2018 film were seen in the mid-credits scene, while Shraddha Kapoor showed her sexy moves in the track Thumkeshwari.

The upcoming sequels Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 were announced last month at a Jio Studios event. Amar Kaushik, who directed the prequels, will be helming both the second parts as well. The former is slated to release in August 2024, while the latter will arrive in cinemas in 2025.



READ | Bhediya: Varun Dhawan says he expected his horror-comedy to perform better at the box office