Bhediya first look: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer promises to be the next mystic adventure from Bollywood

Bhediya: The first look of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is out, and it promises to be the next big adventure from Bollywood. The teaser shows that a jungle is hiding a wild secret! There is a myth, a legend about a blood-thirsty wolf, and he is out there, feasting on the fresh blood of humans.

Bhediya: The first look of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is out, and it promises to be the next big adventure from Bollywood. The teaser shows that a jungle is hiding a wild secret! There is a myth, a legend about a blood-thirsty wolf, and he is out there, feasting on the fresh blood of humans.

Watch the first look of Bhediya

The video takes us into the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh as we witness many suspenseful moments and hear a simmering folk tribute to the mythical Bhediya. The official trailer is scheduled to launch in mid-October, celebrating 10 years of Varun’s journey in the industry. The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer marks director Amar Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala, teaming once again with Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Looks like Amar is all set to entertain everyone with a grand creature comedy in his latest outing.

The first trailer of Bhediya will release on October 19. On this date, Varun will complete a decade in Bollywood. His debut film Student of the Year was released in cinemas on October 19, 2012. The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer marks director Amar Kaushik’s third feature with Maddock films after two successful outings, the much-celebrated Stree and superhit Bala. With Bhediya, Varun collaborated with producer Dinesh Vijan after the 2015 hit Badlapur.