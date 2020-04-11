'Been happening for too long and it’s too much now': Mohit Chauhan voices his disapproval for 'Masakali 2.0'

Ever since the new, remixed version of Masakali from Delhi 6 was released, everyone had something to say and now singer Mohit Chauhan has said that there was no point for the recreated version to be named after the original as it doesn't even sound the same. The original track was penned by Prasoon Joshi and scored by AR Rahman for the 2009 film, starring Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor.

Speaking about Masakali 2.0, Mohit said, "I heard the song. But it doesn’t sound like Masakali. So they could’ve called it something else. But to say it’s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else... If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original." For the uninformed, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series launched the remix of the song, dubbed Masakali 2.0, from composer Tanishk Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. "It got instant recognition. So it feels bad. Rahman sir is a quiet person, he doesn’t say much but he’s been also showing his disapproval, even Prasoon has been talking about it. And from what I came across on social media, even people aren’t really liking it," Mohit said.

He further added, "It (recreations) has been happening for too long and it’s too much now. Initially, it wasn’t as much, then some worked and you felt, ok, good, these clicked but now it has become a heard mentality. There are remixes of remixes now. I don’t know if there’s a dearth of creativity which why people are piggybacking on songs, or if there’s a business angle for the labels. But I feel ultimately the creator should have control over where the song is going. Because it’s in public and everyone can hear it. If you want to do something with it, contact the original people and see if you can get it."