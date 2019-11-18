Headlines

Bollywood

'Bala' Box Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film scores well in 2nd weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala continues to work well at the Box Office even in its second week

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 09:04 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has been in constant comparison with Dream Girl, at least in terms of its Box Office numbers. In comparison to Dream Girl, Ayushmann's Bala is working well in multiplexes of metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. However the movie is not minting as many numbers as Dream Girl did in multiplexes placed in Lucknow and Indore.

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles, earned Rs. 8 crore on Sunday in comparison to 6.50 crore from Saturday. The movie minted Rs. 18.25 crore in its second weekend. Upon its release, Bala had managed to earn Rs. 24.6 (closer to Rs. 25) crore over the weekend i.e. within three days of its release.

Bala is sure to cross Rs. 100 crore mark in its third weekend, which is when the real challenge for the film would begin. If Bala can cross Rs. 100 crore mark within its third weekend, the film's collections could be closer to Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi or Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.

Here's the day-wise breakup of Bala Box Office collections:

Friday - 9,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 15,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 17,75,00,000 apprx

Monday - 8,00,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 4,75,00,000 apprx

Thursday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

Week One - 69,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 3,75,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 6,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 8,00,00,000 apprx

Second Weekend - 18,25,00,000 apprx

Total - 87,50,00,000 apprx

Bala collections were affected after release of Marjaavaan. The movie was anyway facing a hurdle through Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4 release on Diwali. It would now be interesting to see how would Bala fare post-John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's Pagalpanti release.

 

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)

