Headlines

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Semi-final 1

World's most expensive Ferrari sold for Rs 430 crore, the second most expensive car after Mercedes that cost over Rs…

Badshah breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur: 'Jaisa aap soch rahe hain...'

This actress left Mumbai for love, sacrificed 15 years, is still unmarried, debut film was disaster, now Bollywood's....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand Semi-final 1

World's most expensive Ferrari sold for Rs 430 crore, the second most expensive car after Mercedes that cost over Rs…

8 tips for healthy hair in winter

Health benefits of curry leaves

6 benefits of palm juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

Badshah breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur: 'Jaisa aap soch rahe hain...'

One of India's richest actors has never given a hit, has more luxury cars than Khans, runs Rs 2500 crore business empire

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Badshah breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur: 'Jaisa aap soch rahe hain...'

Here's what Badshah has to say about dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur after some videos of them from a Diwali party went viral on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Badshah and Mrunal Thakur were seen holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash and the viral videos sparked dating rumours between the rapper and the actress. Now, Badshah has indirectly addressed these rumours as he took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, November 14, and shared an amusing note.

"Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you all are thinking)", he wrote and added a laughing face emoji. He didn't directly mention what he is talking about, but the whole internet has been talking about his clips with the Jersey actress since Monday.

Born in Delhi as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah had tied the knot with Jasmine Masih in 2012, but they divorced each other in 2017. Their only child, a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born six years earlier in 2017. He was most recently seen as the judge on the tenth season of India's Got Talent, which ended earlier this month.

On the other hand, there hasn't been any news about Mrunal's relationship with any of the Bollywood celebrities in the last five years since she made her debut in Love Sonia. Her most recent film Pippa, in which she plays Ishaan Khatter's sister, had its OTT release recently on Prime Video on November 10. 

Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the period war drama is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as Pippa, akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. 

READ | Karan Johar refused to talk to this actress after she asked same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, a personal tragedy reunited them

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios for Bangladesh, Netherlands

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s record for biggest release in USA; and it's not Tiger 3, Salaar or Dunki

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

'It was absolutely wrong...': Kusal Mendis on his ‘Why would I congratulate’ remark after Virat Kohli’s 49th ton

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE