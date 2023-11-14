Badshah breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur: 'Jaisa aap soch rahe hain...'

Here's what Badshah has to say about dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur after some videos of them from a Diwali party went viral on social media.

Badshah and Mrunal Thakur were seen holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash and the viral videos sparked dating rumours between the rapper and the actress. Now, Badshah has indirectly addressed these rumours as he took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, November 14, and shared an amusing note.

"Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you all are thinking)", he wrote and added a laughing face emoji. He didn't directly mention what he is talking about, but the whole internet has been talking about his clips with the Jersey actress since Monday.





Born in Delhi as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah had tied the knot with Jasmine Masih in 2012, but they divorced each other in 2017. Their only child, a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born six years earlier in 2017. He was most recently seen as the judge on the tenth season of India's Got Talent, which ended earlier this month.

On the other hand, there hasn't been any news about Mrunal's relationship with any of the Bollywood celebrities in the last five years since she made her debut in Love Sonia. Her most recent film Pippa, in which she plays Ishaan Khatter's sister, had its OTT release recently on Prime Video on November 10.

Based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the period war drama is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as Pippa, akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.



