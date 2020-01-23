'Baaghi 3': Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff to play reel father-son in action flick

Tiger Shroff is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Baaghi 3 which marks the return of the successful action franchise headlined by the handsome actor. In the film, Tiger is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh as Tiger's on-screen brother. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and has been extensively shot not only in India but several international locations.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, one of Tiger's family members have been roped in to play a pivotal role in Baaghi 3. Yes, it's none other than his father Jackie Shroff, who will play his reel dad in the action flick. Talking about it, a source told the tabloid, "It is a five-day schedule which ends on Friday. They are shooting on location in suburban Mumbai."

While producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his ‘Hero’ father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations, but no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical that they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence. Ahmed and I feel the storyline required Jackie to be a part of the film and our visions matched because it’s a pivotal role."

He added, "The father-son duo coming together will only add to the expectations from Baaghi 3, but I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of the Shroffs. It will be a strong USP of the film."