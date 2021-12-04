‘Attitude to dekho madam ka’: Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for ignoring paparazzi, video goes VIRAL

Every day celebrities are subjected to a great deal of trolling, which is both common and sad. Celebs have to deal with everything from being judged for their attire to being critiqued for their so-called ‘attitude’.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently mocked for ignoring paparazzi. She has a lot of attitude, according to the internet. They made derogatory remarks on a video posted by ace photographer Viral Bhayani.

She recently enraged the internet with a sexy video showcasing her several stylish avatars.

Janhvi is seen in the video clip wearing three different outfits and making a variety of poses for the cameras. She was apparently shooting for a beauty brand for which she is an ambassador.

Janhvi Kapoor is an active social media user and entertains her 14.4 million strong fan base on Instagram with her stunning videos and photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film 'Milli'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.