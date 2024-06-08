Twitter
This Indian man made world's largest film studio, bigger than Disney; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar

This Indian man built the world's largest film studio which is spread over 1,666 acres and is even bigger than Disney.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 09:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

The largest film studio in the world is established in India and many films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion have been shot in the studio. The film studio we are talking about has been certified as the largest film studio complex in the world by Guinness World Records and is described as a ‘city within a city’. It is none other than Ramoji Film City founded by the media tycoon Ramoji Rao.

Ramoji Rao's Ramoji Film City is spread over 1,666 acres and is the largest film studio in the world, even bigger than Disney. Ramoji Rao wanted to build a studio similar to the ones in Hollywood. After getting the land, he signed art director Nitish Roy to design the complex. The film studio was built in Hyderabad in 1996 on the outskirts of the city of Abdullahpurmet.

The studio has sets such as forests, gardens, hotels, a railway station, an airport, apartment blocks, mansions workshops, etc. Not only this, the studio also has 6 hotels inside it, 47 sound stages, and sets ranging from railway stations to temples. The film city is capable of handling about 400-500 films per year in various Indian languages and 15 shoots a day. 

It is available for people to visit the film sets, and enjoy theme parks, and amusement rides and around 1.5 million tourists visit the place every year. SS Rajamouli’s blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2 have been shot in the Ramoji Film City. It is even bigger than the studios owned by Karan Johar, Yash Chopra (Yash Raj Studio), and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. 

Ramoji Film City is a one-stop destination for filmmakers, offering various facilities and diverse shooting locations. It has attracted various Indian and international film productions, significantly boosting India's film industry.

On Saturday morning, the media tycoon Ramoji Rao passed away in Hyderabad. He was undergoing treatment at the Star Hospital in Hyderabad. He took his last breath at 3:45 am. Ramoji Rao was 87 years old. As a businessman, film producer, and media entrepreneur, Rao was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to literature, education, and journalism.

