Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who is likely to get what in Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

The roles of Naidu and Kumar as kingmakers emerged after the BJP fell short of the majority with 240 seats, needing 272 for a standalone government

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 09:19 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who is likely to get what in Modi 3.0 Cabinet?
Image source: X/@narendramodi
In a significant development, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) might be allocated four portfolios in the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) may receive two berths. According to an NDTV report, this decision was finalised at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting ahead of the government's swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Sunday.

Three prominent TDP leaders expected to join the cabinet are Ram Mohan Naidu, Harish Balayogi, and Daggumalla Prasad. On the other hand, JD(U) has proposed two senior leaders: Lalan Singh, and Ram Nath Thakur, according to the report.

TDP secured 16 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, JD(U) won 12 seats in Bihar.

The roles of Naidu and Kumar as kingmakers emerged after the BJP fell short of the majority with 240 seats, needing 272 for a standalone government. The NDA's combined tally of 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha ensures a significant victory, allowing PM Modi to take oath for a third consecutive term on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony, where PM Modi will match the three-term record of Jawaharlal Nehru, will witness attendance from leaders of neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Mauritius.

