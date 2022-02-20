Asha Parekh honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Legendary actor Asha Parekh has been honoured with Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022, held on Sunday.

The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news by writing, "Congratulations to Asha Parekh for winning the award for Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

Known as the 'Hit Girl' of Indian cinema, Asha Parekh had appeared in many commercially successful films throughout her career. She was the highest-paid actor (female) of her time and was one of the most successful actors (female) of the 1960s and 1970s. She is considered one of the most influential actors of all time in Hindi cinema. Her most iconic films include: 'Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai' (1961), 'Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon' (1963), 'Teesri Manzil' (1966), 'Baharon Ke Sapne' (1967), 'Pyar Ka Mausam' (1969), 'Kati Patang' (1970) and Caravan (1971) among several others.

She also did a cameo in Nasir Hussain's film 'Manzil Manzil' (1984) with whom she had earlier done 6 films. In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema. She is also the recipient of the Living Legend Award from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Parekh was the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) of India. Currently, she concentrates on her dance academy Kara Bhavan and the Asha Parekh Hospital in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, named in her honour because of her many humanitarian contributions. The star-studded prestigious award ceremony that was held on Sunday night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.