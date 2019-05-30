'Article 15' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana demands your attention as a cop in this horrifying story on discrimination

It is not tough to guess that Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Article 15 is based on the Article 15 of Indian constitution. For the uninitiated, the law states, "Article 15 (1) and (2) prohibit the state from discriminating any citizen on ground of any religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them." It also states, "Article 15(3) empowers the state to make special provisions for women and children."

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 revolves around the issues faced with all the three sections. There is an incident - a real incident - about the notorious Badaun gangrape and murder case which took place in the year 2014. The trailer has the backdrop of the case.

The trailer goes in a certain flow while talking about discrimination between caste and gender, till there is a point where Ayushmann Khurrana works his magic. In the particular scene, Ayushmann asks his team about the caste of each police inspector. After receiving answers to his questions, the actor blasts out, "What the hell is going on!"

That one scene has got me hooked to know more about the way Ayushmann as a police inspector would tackle the case which brings India face-to-face with the fact that discrimination is an exisiting problem, and it needs to be dealth with as soon as possible. Apart from that, Ayushmann also has a dialogue where he tells a colleague that people will have to follow the constituency. It would be interesting to see how can a police inspector make public, following beliefs since ages, change their minds.

Here, watch the trailer:

Apart from Ayushmann, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is slated to release on June 28, 2019. This is the first outing of Ayushmann and Anubhav on the big screen.