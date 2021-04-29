Arjun Kapoor reveals he took to binge-eating after his parents split, weighed 150 kg at the age of 16

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, actor Arjun Kapoor recently tried his hands at cooking on the discovery+ show 'Star Vs Food'.

During the course of the episode, Arjun is seen getting nostalgic and opening up about his childhood obsession with food and growing up in a family of foodies.

In the episode, one will see Arjun confessing that as much as he likes devouring good food, he keeps at bay from entering the kitchen for something as easy as toast. Taking this as a challenge, Chef Gulaam decides he would make Arjun get his hands dirty to cook 'Chapli Kebab and Mutton Laal Maas'.

While Arjun is seen reluctantly following the chef's instructions, he spoke of his bond with food as a kid. He mentioned that as a child he weighed 150 kg at 16, and this was due to binge eating on fast food when his parents had split up; it acted as a place of comfort for him. Though, he jokingly described that he was PHAT (pretty hot and tempting).

"When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating,” shared Kapoor.

He added, "Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point."

Arjun revealed that one Diwali after he had biryani and a tub of ice cream, he quit both rice and sugar for two years. He took this decision to overcome his depreciating health, "It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it, and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old," Arjun recalled.

