Arjun Kapoor opens up on his weight loss journey, recalls late mother Mona Shourie's teachings

There are plenty of actors who have shed extra kilos before making their big debut in the industry. One such actor is Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has been very vocal about his weight loss journey and is very proud of it. Before making his Bollywood debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ in 2012, Arjun was overweight. It took him a lot of hard work and dedication to reach where he is today.

On Tuesday (July 27), Arjun shared a then and now photo of himself. On the left side is a black and white photo of the actor who is looking a bit overweight and has a slight double chin. The right side shows a handsome hunk with a fit physique and a sexy beard.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Arjun also talked about how his late mother’s teachings helped him to focus on his fitness.

"Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha.... No no this is not one of those posts ...Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone and everyone else. My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself... every damn day,” he captioned his post.

Arjun’s transformation has undoubtedly left everyone spellbound. Reacting to the post, rapper Badshah commented, “Sharp” while veteran actor Soni Razdan wrote, "Looking fab.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Truth,” with a heart emoji while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hug emoji in the comments. Ayesha Shroff also commented, “Awesome,” while Chitrangda Singh dropped clapping emojis.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ with Neena Gupta and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will next be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes in ‘Bhoot Police’.