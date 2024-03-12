Arbaaz Khan says nepotism may give you a break but it won't build your career: 'Agar aapke father kisi...'

Arbaaz Khan, son of Salim Khan and brother of Salman Khan, said that nobody does favours for anyone in the Hindi film industry, while talking about nepotism in Bollywood.

Son of the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and brother of the superstar Salman Khan, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently addressed the issue of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Khan, who made his acting debut in the 1996 film Daraar, stated that family ties may give you a break in Bollywood, but it won't build your career.

Speaking on the Timeout With Ankit podcast where has present along with his younger brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz stated, "Kuch darwaze zarur khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field (Certainly doors will open for you if your father belongs to a certain field, similar to any other field). If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions. Similarly, as actors, if we wanted to meet someone from the industry, it was possible for us. Kisi se mila aasan ho jata hai par uski wajah se kaam milna woh zaroori nahi hai (Meeting someone becomes easier if your father is part of the industry, but that doesn’t guarantee work)."

"It may give you a break but won’t build your career, career lasts for 25 years. Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one does favours for anyone). It would be unfair to say that if an actor is successful, it is because of their connections or nepotism. Even a superstar goes through a phase where 10 of their films flop and they don’t know what to do. How can they then favour or help you? Everybody is on their own after sometime", the actor-producer added.

Concluding his thoughts, Arbaaz said, "With every example of somebody who's made it as somebody's son or brother, there are hundreds of examples of those sons and those brothers who have not made it in the industry."

