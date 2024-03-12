Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Citizenship Amendment Act: Citizenship won't be revoked, nothing to do with religion, says Centre

Arbaaz Khan says nepotism may give you a break but it won't build your career: 'Agar aapke father kisi...'

PM Modi to unveil railway projects worth Rs 85000 crore in Ahmedabad today

UPSC exam topper, IAS officer Tina Dabi's salary is Rs...

Weather update: IMD predicts warmer days ahead in Delhi; check full forecast for summer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

8 most educated south Indian actresses

Oldest Hindu temples in India

7 snacks with more protein than egg

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan says nepotism may give you a break but it won't build your career: 'Agar aapke father kisi...'

Arbaaz Khan, son of Salim Khan and brother of Salman Khan, said that nobody does favours for anyone in the Hindi film industry, while talking about nepotism in Bollywood.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 06:19 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Arbaaz Khan/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Son of the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and brother of the superstar Salman Khan, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently addressed the issue of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Khan, who made his acting debut in the 1996 film Daraar, stated that family ties may give you a break in Bollywood, but it won't build your career.

Speaking on the Timeout With Ankit podcast where has present along with his younger brother Sohail Khan, Arbaaz stated, "Kuch darwaze zarur khulte hain agar aapke father kisi profession mein hain, as is the case in any field (Certainly doors will open for you if your father belongs to a certain field, similar to any other field). If your father is a doctor or a lawyer, you will have access to others in those professions. Similarly, as actors, if we wanted to meet someone from the industry, it was possible for us. Kisi se mila aasan ho jata hai par uski wajah se kaam milna woh zaroori nahi hai (Meeting someone becomes easier if your father is part of the industry, but that doesn’t guarantee work)."

"It may give you a break but won’t build your career, career lasts for 25 years. Sohail and I may not be as successful as other superstars or our brother Salman Khan, for that matter, but we are still here. We are working and are busy doing other things. Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta (No one does favours for anyone). It would be unfair to say that if an actor is successful, it is because of their connections or nepotism. Even a superstar goes through a phase where 10 of their films flop and they don’t know what to do. How can they then favour or help you? Everybody is on their own after sometime", the actor-producer added.

Concluding his thoughts, Arbaaz said, "With every example of somebody who's made it as somebody's son or brother, there are hundreds of examples of those sons and those brothers who have not made it in the industry."

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

READ | Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SBSP leader Nandini Rajbhar stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams Centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Oscars 2024 highlights: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sweeps Academy Awards, notches 7 wins including Best Picture

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

Gautam Adani’s firm announces massive investment, Karan Adani reveals Rs 600000000000 plan to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement