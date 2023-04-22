Apurva Asrani calls Karan Johar’s Dostana, Student of The Year ‘damaging’ for LGBTQ community

Karan Johar-Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani who is known for writing films like Aligarh, and Simran and web series like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, has been keeping his strong views forward for a long time. Earlier he slammed Karan Johar for his old video where the filmmaker said he ‘wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career” and now, he has called Karan Johar’s movies Dostana and Student of the Year damaging.

On Friday, a Twitter user tweeted that Karan Johar’s movies 'perpetuate stereotypes against the LGBTQ community' and wrote, “I will also blame Karan Johar's movies for perpetuating certain stereotypes about the LGBTQ+ community, particularly through the use of certain characters and comedic elements.”

Reacting to this Apurva Asrani said in a now-deleted tweet that it's not only Karan Johar’s movies but, it was a trend in Bollywood to ‘ridicule’ gay people and wrote, “Not just Karan Johar, it was a trend in Bollywood to ridicule and caricature gay people. But thankfully that ended a while ago. As damaging for (rainbow flag emoji) as Dostana and Student Of The Year was, he also made Kapoor & Sons, which was more sensitive.”

Earlier Apurva Asrani reacted to Karan Johar’s old viral video wherein he was seen saying that he ‘wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ and slamming the filmmaker for the same Apurv wrote, “Critics review of the shite big-budget film: Lacks soul, uneven, slow-paced but A list actor (as always) is a treat to watch. Fun, if you leave your brains at home. Critics review of the earnest indy film with no media spend: Disappointed. Expected much more. Avoid like the plague!”

Meanwhile, Apurva Asrani wrote the 2020 legal drama web series for Hotstar Specials titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Helmed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, the web series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari, Jisshu Sengupta, and Khushboo Atre.

Karan Johar on the other hand recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. The film is all set for a theatrical release on July 28.