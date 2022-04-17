Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli takes one-handed flying catch will melt your heart

Credit: _virushka.forever/Instagram

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was surprised when she saw her husband Virat Kohli taking a one-handed blinder against Delhi Capitals in IPL at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. Anushka’s reaction has melted millions of hearts, and pictures and videos of her reaction are going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma can be seen smiling with her hands near her head after Virat caught the ball. The cricketer also flashed a sign of victory at Anushka. Several fan pages have shared pictures of their reaction on Instagram. One of the fan pages wrote, “Nush in the stands with her family was literally so unexpected. The moment when he took the catch looked at her and then them smiling at each other and yeah how can we forget the from his mom in law. The flying kiss at the last, ahhh don't know what to say.”

Another wrote, “Anushka in the stands, Virat taking a STUNNER of a catch and RCB winning. This is pure happiness. Nush what a surprise, the smile on her face after Virat's catch and the flying kiss he blew to her after the match. Ashima aunty and Ajay uncle were there too. So so happy today.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the power couples of the entertainment industry. Kohli, a former Indian captain, and Anushka a leading Bollywood actress, together they represent two spheres of life which Indians are obsessed with, Bollywood and cricket. Also Read: Take a sneak peek inside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's lavish Mumbai house worth Rs 34 crore

Having met each other first while shooting an advertisement together, love brewed between the pair before they finally decided to take the seven vows on 11 December 2017, in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Italy.

Since then, they've been blessed with a baby girl named 'Vamika' who celebrated her first birthday on 11 January. Being an immensely successful couple, Virat and Anushka have developed a strong portfolio in terms of properties. They have an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug.