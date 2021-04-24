Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap reveals she was in 'hospital for severe panic attacks'

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently uploaded a video on her YouTube page wherein she spoke at length about dealing with anxiety and depression. She shared about testing positive for coronavirus in November 2020 and how quarantine deteriorated her mental health. Aaliyah revealed she has been dealing with depression since she was a teenager (13-14).

In the video, Kashyap stated, "I have always dealt with anxiety and depression since I was a teenager, so maybe since I was 13-14. I have always dealt with it on and off but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn't cope. It has always been easy for me to snap out of it. If I really wanted to snap out of it, I could. It was all in my head, it never bothered me to the point where it was like ruining my life. It wasn't interfering with my life. Like I would feel depressed and anxious, but I could snap out of it."

Talking about quarantining while being COVID-19 positive, Aaliyah said, "Since then, I just haven’t been able to snap out of it, which is weird for me, because usually, it is so easy for me to just snap out of it. I’ll do a therapy or counselling session and I’ll be fine for months or weeks. But it was really hard for me after November. I was just super low, constantly crying, feeling like there was no purpose to my life, like I didn’t want to exist or do anything. I thought I was a burden on everyone else and all of these negative interrupting thoughts in my head obviously aren’t true. But that is what it felt like."

Also read BFFs Aaliyah Kashyap and Ida Ali turn up the heat in bikini pictures

The young woman went on to share about an episode that happened with her in December 2020. Aaliyah said, "I just completely broke down and I was in the hospital for severe panic attacks... This is why my parents flew down here because they were worried about me. I just didn’t get out of bed, I didn’t shower, barely ate."

Aaliyah revealed that she is seeking help from a professional.