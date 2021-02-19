Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap receives rape, death threats after posting lingerie photos

Anurag Kashyap, Shane Gregoire, anurag kashyap daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, anurag kashyap daughter aaliyah, anurag kashyap first wife, aaliyah kashyap boyfriend, aaliyah kashyap news, Shane Gregoire Instagram, aaliyah kashyap Instagram, aaliyah kashyap pics with boyfriend Shane Gregoire, aaliyah kashyap photos, Aarti Bajaj, aaliyah kashyap lingerie photos, aaliyah kashyap death rape threats for lingerie photos

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj, who is a student in the United States, recently posted a new video on her YouTube channel, in which she answered questions by fans about her boyfriend Shane Gregoire, Bollywood, and how she had cried after being trolled for posting lingerie photos.

Aaliyah and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire's Instagram account is full of lovey-dovey couple moments of them, whether it is them enjoying a date night or doing TikTok challenges together. The young couple sure seems completely lost in love with each other.

Speaking about how she makes it work with him, Aaliyah said, "Shane and I don’t really argue or anything. If something does come up, we just talk about it. Like, we have a conversation about it and then move on. I think that is the best way to deal with disagreements in a relationship, just to communicate, instead of fighting, screaming, and arguing with each other."

Aaliyah also spoke about how she was 'crying constantly' after the backlash she faced for posting pictures in lingerie. Aaliyah said, "So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t."

Talking about the hate she received for sharing pictures in her underwear, Aaliyah said, "People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my ‘rate’ was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot."

In her YouTube video, Aaliyah also revealed that she has no plans of joining the film industry. "The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, 'Oh my God, it’s Bollywood'. I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it."