'Angrezi Medium' trailer: Irrfan-Radhika Madan share unconditional love as father-daughter with heartwarming backdrop

The much-awaited trailer for Angrezi Medium is finally out. The film stars Irrfan Khan in the leading role and he had recorded a voice message for his fans where he called the film 'special'. He also expressed sadness on not being able to promote it owing to his treatment. In the trailer, we see Irrfan as an adorable and doting father to a teenage girl played by Radhika Madan. They are seen as a family hailing from Rajasthan.

The trailer shows Irrfan trying his hand at speaking English at his daughter's school graduation ceremony. She then tells him that she wants to go to London for further education. Worried Irrfan has inhibitions but his daughter's dream is above all. The film is his journey of collecting money for college fees so that she doesn't face any difficulties in a foreign place. The trailer also has glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan who plays the role of a cop.

Check out the trailer below:

Angrezi Medium has an incredible supporting cast which includes Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.

The film shows unconditional love between Irrfan and Radhika as father and daughter. It also makes us realize that sometimes people may travel very far in search of answers that were always within them. There are several emotional scenes and the song in the backdrop will give you goosebumps instantly.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 hit film, Hindi Medium and is set to hit the screens on March 20, 2020.