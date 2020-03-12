'Angrezi Medium' Review: It's Irrfan all the way!

Headlines

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Key bowlers to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

Benefits of eating kiwi empty stomach 

8 Herbs beneficial for arthritis 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

HomeMovie Reviews

Movie Reviews

'Angrezi Medium' Review: It's Irrfan all the way!

Here's the review for 'Angrezi Medium' starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.

article-main
Latest News

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Updated: Mar 13, 2020, 08:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Angrezi Medium'

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda

Director: Homi Adajania

Duration: Two hours 42 minutes

Critics Rating: 3/5

'Angrezi Medium' Story:

A heartwarming and hilarious story of the unconditional love between a father (Irrfan Khan) and his daughter (Radhika Madan). A tale of unbreakable friendships and small-town obsessions with the ‘foreign’ dream.

'Angrezi Medium' Review:

'Inside I am very emotional and outside I am very happy for my bitiya'! This one beautiful dialogue by Irrfan Khan sums up the entire emotion of Angrezi Medium. The talented actor as Champak Bansal plays the role of a doting father to his only child Tarika Bansal played by Radhika. As a single parent, he is someone who fears to say 'no' to his daughter and fulfils her each demand during her growing years. But when it comes to her dream of travelling abroad for further studies, it leaves an expected fear in his mind.

Irrfan shows his overbearing parent side of never leaving his daughter out of his sight and mind. His knowing and unknowing antics lead to her dreams getting shattered at once. But still, with his never-give-up attitude and a rival brother (Deepak Dobriyal), Irrfan once again gets the plan back on track of making his daughter's dreams come true. The first half of Angrezi Medium has amazing banter between Irrfan and Deepak which is boosted by Kiku Sharda. 

It's a delight to watch Irrfan doing what he knows the best that is, to perform effortlessly. His straight face humour and command over the screen made me realise how much I missed seeing him on the big screen. To match up with him, we have Deepak, who is fun and entertaining to the fullest. However, that's all we could see in several instances.

The plot of the film is something which is 'been there done that'. It had nothing new to offer. Only roping in talented actors helped the film to watch it for performances rather than for the story. Other supporting actors namely Ranvir Shorey helped the story go a little forward but in a predictable manner. However, Pankaj Tripathi was wasted sheerly and we wish he could have been given a different role in the film. 

The second half of Angrezi Medium seems like a different movie but not a good one. It didn't support the build-up the first half created. Dimple Kapadia as a no-nonsense store owner and angry young woman Kareena failed to become a catalyst to the script.

Coming to performances, no doubt Irrfan and Deepak were major highlights while Radhika also shone in front of them when she came onto the frame. The actor has made a mark already in the industry and this is indeed a much-deserving add-on to her filmography.

It's Irrfan all the way and to see him perform despite his illness and not affecting his craft is commendable. With every movie, he has proved why he is called one of the best actors in Indian Cinema and this film helped with the same too.

When he weeps, it made me emotional and those tear-jerking moments led me also shed a few tears.

The film has several laughter moments for its stupendous dialogues and expressions matched to it by the actors. But even the climax of the film didn't help and we wished there was a better ending to the story.

'Angrezi Medium' Verdict:

Irrfan Khan makes a beautiful comeback.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff-starrer 1993 hit Khal Nayak to re-release on this date

Meet Kaivalya Vohra, India's youngest unicorn founder whose firm crossed Rs 11573 crore valuation

Mukesh Ambani, Vikram Oberoi's firms team up to manage Rs 600 crore Stoke Park, other hotels

'Congress puts on mask of religion, caste before elections', says BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

WhatsApp groups no longer need a name, new feature makes it possible

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE