Bollywood

Ananya Panday shares inside photos of her first house, thanks Gauri Khan for for making 'dream home' special

Ananya shared on the occasion of Dhanteras that she has bought a new house in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence and thanked Gauri Khan for designing the house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as her home has been designed by none other than Gauri Khan. She shared a glimpse of her 'dream home'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture of her and Gauri Khan.

“My first home .. my dream home. thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you’re the best, love you!!!” Maheep Kapoor commented, “Congratulations Anne can’t wait to see your first home.” Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Congratulations!! Big moment.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ananya shared on the occasion of Dhanteras that she has bought a new house in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence which she captioned, “My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras.”

Ananya shared on the occasion of Dhanteras that she has bought a new house in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence which she captioned, “My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras.”

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. She also has Prime Video’s web show ‘Call Me Bae’ in her kitty.  (With inputs from ANI)

 

