Ananya Panday reveals only one day of 'Khaali Peeli' shoot was pending before coronavirus outbreak hit India

Ananya Panday stated that she was clueless about her next Shakun Batra film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, considering the current situation around coronavirus and 21-day lockdown in India

WBollywood actor Ananya Panday recently revealed that her movie 'Khaali Peeli', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was coming to a wrap. More so, the actress said there was just one day of their shoot remaining before everybody was asked to pack up around Janata curfew, followed by the 21-day lockdown.

Talking to Mid-Day, Ananya revealed the same. "We (Khaali Peeli crew ) had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn’t finish the film because everyone’s safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon," she said.

While we saw Ananya play dress-up in her house and bake cookies with sister Rysa, she said that she is spending her time by working out and reading books. The actress was last seen on sets with Vijay Deverakonda while they were shooting for their upcoming Puri Jagannath film tentatively titled 'Fighter', in Mumbai.

Revealing about her upcoming projects, Ananya told the tablodi that there is no clarity when she would begin Shakun Batra's film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, 'Khaali Peeli' also features actor Ishaan Khatter. The movie would be his third movie after 'Beyond The Clouds' and 'Dhadak'.