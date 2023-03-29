Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's romantic gesture for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan goes viral

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda

It had been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are dating each other. The two star kids will make their debut together this year in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. While none of them have confirmed or denied this, a viral video showing an affectionate flying kiss from Agastya to Suhana has fuelled the rumours once again.

On Wednesday, a paparazzo account shared a video from outside Tania Shroff’s bitrthday party in Mumbai from Tuesday night. It showed Suhana leaving the premises and waliing to her career with Agastya seeing her off. As Suhana gets inside her car, Agastya sends a flying kiss her way. He then heads back inside to the party, accompanied by Ahan Shetty.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “So is this true? Are they dating?” Many seemed to take the gesture as a confirmation of the rumours. Others, however, said it could just be a friendly gesture. “A flying kiss is not a smooch,” wrote one. Many others asked paps to leave them alone. “This type of content is not okay. Please they are made to entertain us onscreen in their reel life. You shouldn't leak their privacy like this in their real life when they are having their own time with their close ones,” wrote one user.

Earlier this year, it had been reported that the two began dating on the sets of their debut film The Archies and are quite serious about each other.

Suhana Khan, 22, is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, while Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The two will appear on screen for the first time this year in Netflix’s The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar film is an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics characters with Suhana reportedly playing the character based on Veronica and Agastya playing the character based on Archie.