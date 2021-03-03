Amitabh Bachchan extends best wishes to Mohit Chadda for upcoming film 'Flight'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to laud the "independent first effort" by 'Flight' actor Mohit Chaddha and shared the link of the upcoming film's promo with thousands of his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site.

For the unversed, actor Mohit Chadda is a die hard fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. And so, when his wife Ishita Sharma texted the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor to tell him about how big a fan Mohit is of him and apprised the megastar that his wishes and blessings would mean a lot to Mohit who along with his team had worked really hard on the upcoming independent movie 'Flight', Amitabh Bachchan responded to his 'fan' Mohit by wishing him the best on Twitter.

Well, it just goes on to how the magnanimity of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

T 3830 - An independent first effort .. Mohit Chadda .. film 'FLIGHT' .. Best wishes Password: CBE103 Link to promo - https://t.co/2S5YSQbGxu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2021

'Flight' follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra, played by Mohit Chadda who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on a plane to survive.

Talking about Flight, Mohit said in a statement, "It's really exciting to get the kind of response we are getting. Our idea was always to make a unique film, something that the audience had never experienced before. But it had to be a film that is worthy of the ‘Big Screen’ experience and at the same time, a story that would entertain audiences. We are sincerely hoping the trailer piques the intrigue of the audience, enough for them to come to theatres to watch the movie."

While Suraj shared, "Since most of Ranveer’s journey takes place in an empty aircraft gone missing, we had to make sure the sequences were pre-planned along with our VFX team so that we don’t miss a mark. Our entire team has worked hard day and night to bring this never seen before expedition in Indian cinema to the big screens. I hope the audience shares their love and support for the trailer as they have done to the motion poster."

For the uninitiated, besides Mohit, 'Flight' also stars Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi and Pritam Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Suraj Joshi and produced by K. Chadda, Babita Ashiwal, Mohit Chadda, Suraj Joshi. It is slated to release on March 19, 2021.