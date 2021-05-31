Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'extreme anger' on father legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's missing manuscripts

Amitabh Bachchan often pours his heart out on his blog page where he pens about everything under the sky. Recently, Big B expressed his anger on the missing manuscripts of his father and the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor stated, "And the extreme anger that all his manuscripts have not been discovered yet due to several changes in residences."

Big B further wrote, "Manuscripts that when I glance through the pages of his autobiography I find reference to and never knowing where they are now..."

Bachchan went on to write, "A tragedy .. for now even the events that get reminded to me often I have no sense of its occurrence, and that is equally disturbing, a careless attribute.. get it... put in someplace, and then be unable to either find it or bring it to immediate use .. because you have forgotten when it did come...

At times I wonder if they're really a need or importance of keeping registering documenting all that one goes through .. and then I think of Babuji and wonder... if he had not, where would many of us particularly I will be, without his thoughts and voice and words... "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen in 'Chehre' alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film directed by Rumi Jafry also features Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Bachchan also has Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.