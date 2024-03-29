Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop grossed just Rs 13 crore, Jaya Bachchan walked out of theatre, he lost...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, cracked UPSC without coaching, became IPS officer, married to an IAS, her rank was...

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

How Meridean Overseas Education went from small room to 12 offices around the world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, cracked UPSC without coaching, became IPS officer, married to an IAS, her rank was...

Most harmful foods for your kidney and liver

Batters to score most runs in 20th over of IPL match

10 rarest animals found in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop grossed just Rs 13 crore, Jaya Bachchan walked out of theatre, he lost...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop grossed just Rs 13 crore, Jaya Bachchan walked out of theatre, he lost...

Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop, which was also his comeback film, collected only Rs 13 crore.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 01:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actor in India. He is known as the angry young man of Bollywood. The superstar has time and again impressed the audience with his performances and is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. However, there was a time when things were not in favour of the actor. 

After Khudha Gawah in 1992, Amitabh Bachchan took abreak from acting only to return in 1997 with his film Mrityudaata. The film was produced by Amitabh's production company ABCL, and starred stars like Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal and Karisma Kapoor among others. However, the film turned out to be a major box office failure. 

The film attempted to reprise Amitabh Bachchan's earlier success as an action hero, however, it turned to be a crticial and commercial failure. According to the reports, the film was made on a whopping budget of over Rs 17 crore, but managed to collect only Rs 13 crore. The film became the biggest flop of his career and was tagged as 'worst film' of his career. 

Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed in a 1999 chat with Vir Sanghvi, that Jaya was a harsh critic of his work and upon being asked if she sits through screenings of his films, Amitabh revealed, “She didn’t sit through Mrityudaata." Even though the film was a box office failure, the actor was paid Rs 3 crore for his role. 

According ti IMDb, later, when media questioned him about what went wrong with the film, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he only saw the film in bits and parts and never saw the whole film. Well, he did loose a chance to make a smashing combeack to the industry but eventually revived his career with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Major Saab. 

Amitabh Bachchan's last release, Ganapath was also a major box office failure but it did collect more than Mrityudaata at box office. The film which also starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon managed to collect Rs 18 crore worldwide. Now, the superstar is all set to star in the most expensive Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone. Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who earned Rs 375 crore from one film, last two films were super flop, not SRK, Salman, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Kangana Ranaut clarifies move to contest Lok Sabha elections after firstt saying no to politics: 'I've always fought...'

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

Watch: Malaika Arora spotted with Salim Khan, attends Arhaan’s party with Arbaaz Khan, Sshura

Abhay Deol flaunts his 'natural, hairy' chest, butt in bold pictures from bedroom, fans say 'OnlyFans khol lo'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement