Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop grossed just Rs 13 crore, Jaya Bachchan walked out of theatre, he lost...

Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop, which was also his comeback film, collected only Rs 13 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actor in India. He is known as the angry young man of Bollywood. The superstar has time and again impressed the audience with his performances and is one of the most bankable stars in the industry. However, there was a time when things were not in favour of the actor.

After Khudha Gawah in 1992, Amitabh Bachchan took abreak from acting only to return in 1997 with his film Mrityudaata. The film was produced by Amitabh's production company ABCL, and starred stars like Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal and Karisma Kapoor among others. However, the film turned out to be a major box office failure.

The film attempted to reprise Amitabh Bachchan's earlier success as an action hero, however, it turned to be a crticial and commercial failure. According to the reports, the film was made on a whopping budget of over Rs 17 crore, but managed to collect only Rs 13 crore. The film became the biggest flop of his career and was tagged as 'worst film' of his career.

Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed in a 1999 chat with Vir Sanghvi, that Jaya was a harsh critic of his work and upon being asked if she sits through screenings of his films, Amitabh revealed, “She didn’t sit through Mrityudaata." Even though the film was a box office failure, the actor was paid Rs 3 crore for his role.

According ti IMDb, later, when media questioned him about what went wrong with the film, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he only saw the film in bits and parts and never saw the whole film. Well, he did loose a chance to make a smashing combeack to the industry but eventually revived his career with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Major Saab.

Amitabh Bachchan's last release, Ganapath was also a major box office failure but it did collect more than Mrityudaata at box office. The film which also starred Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon managed to collect Rs 18 crore worldwide. Now, the superstar is all set to star in the most expensive Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone. Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

