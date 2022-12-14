Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Amid calls to #BoycottPathaan, Vaibhavi Merchant says Deepika Padukone 'worked hard' for Besharam Rang song

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opens up about the choreographing Deepika Padukone for Pathaan's latest song, Besharam Rang.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Amid calls to #BoycottPathaan, Vaibhavi Merchant says Deepika Padukone 'worked hard' for Besharam Rang song
Vaibhavi Merchant- Besharam Rang

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, Besharam Rang has certainly made a big bang. More than Vishal-Shekhar's music, and exotic locations, it's Deepika Padukone's sexy look and sensuous dance moves have grabbed eyeballs. 

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and this is the first time when Vaibhavi collaborated with the star. Earlier, she made Aishwarya dance on Kajra Re in Bunty Aur Babli. She even collaborated with Katrina Kaif for Kamli in Dhoom 3. Speaking about it, Vaibhavi added, "In my body of work, I have probably consciously made an effort to ensure that the female leads are always presented very aesthetically. For instance, with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in Kajra Re, I made it a point to kind of enhance the expressions in the way she did her adaakari. In Kamli with Katrina again, I kept in my what Katrina would look great doing."

The choreographer even spoke about working with Deepika and added, "Strangely, I`ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other. I told Deepika that I truly want to make this song very special for her because this was their first and she don't want to shoot a better song with her than this in future.

She added, "Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she`s like, yeah, she`s cool to wear this, she`s cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can`t make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs." Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.