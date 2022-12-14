Amid calls to #BoycottPathaan, Vaibhavi Merchant says Deepika Padukone 'worked hard' for Besharam Rang song

Vaibhavi Merchant- Besharam Rang

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, Besharam Rang has certainly made a big bang. More than Vishal-Shekhar's music, and exotic locations, it's Deepika Padukone's sexy look and sensuous dance moves have grabbed eyeballs.

The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, and this is the first time when Vaibhavi collaborated with the star. Earlier, she made Aishwarya dance on Kajra Re in Bunty Aur Babli. She even collaborated with Katrina Kaif for Kamli in Dhoom 3. Speaking about it, Vaibhavi added, "In my body of work, I have probably consciously made an effort to ensure that the female leads are always presented very aesthetically. For instance, with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in Kajra Re, I made it a point to kind of enhance the expressions in the way she did her adaakari. In Kamli with Katrina again, I kept in my what Katrina would look great doing."

The choreographer even spoke about working with Deepika and added, "Strangely, I`ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until Besharam Rang. So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other. I told Deepika that I truly want to make this song very special for her because this was their first and she don't want to shoot a better song with her than this in future.

She added, "Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she`s like, yeah, she`s cool to wear this, she`s cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can`t make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs." Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)