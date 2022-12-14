Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees

As we are geared up to welcome Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, let's find out the whooping amount of the cast and crew of Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan will make 2023 grander with his three highly-anticipated releases. The year will start on a big note as SRK will make his comeback on the big screen with actioner Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release on January 25, 2023, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. To spice up the anticipation, we have a gallery that tracks fees charged by the cast and the director. Let's get started.
(All the figures mentioned below are based on the reports of Bollywood Life and Koimoi)
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Let's start with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. As per the report of Koimoi, SRK has charged whopping Rs 100 crores for playing the titular spy.
2. Deepika Padukone
If SRK has charmed his fans with his chiselled body, Deepika Padukone has set the internet on fire with her sexy body and sensuous dance moves. The song Besharam Rang has already set the bar high for the film, and Deepika is the major reason behind the success of the song. As per the report, Deepika has charged Rs 20 crores for Pathaan
3. John Abraham
Next, we have the antagonist of Pathaan, Kabir. John Abraham will be seen putting the life of Pathaan into tiff by being the perfect baddie. As per the report of Koimoi, John has charged Rs 40 crores for the film.
4. Siddharth Anand
To helm such a grand actioner, we need a visionary, gutsy director. Siddharth Anand has already proved his worth by directing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the blockbuster War. As per the report, Anand has charged Rs 6 crores to direct the film.
5. The mega attraction of Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan- Salman Khan
Last, but not least, we have to mention one of the strong points of the film. Salman Khan will make his cameo appearance as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. This will add Pathan to YRF's Spy Universe with Tiger and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan).