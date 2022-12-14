Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees

As we are geared up to welcome Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, let's find out the whooping amount of the cast and crew of Pathaan.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 14, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan will make 2023 grander with his three highly-anticipated releases. The year will start on a big note as SRK will make his comeback on the big screen with actioner Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will release on January 25, 2023, and it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. To spice up the anticipation, we have a gallery that tracks fees charged by the cast and the director. Let's get started. 

(All the figures mentioned below are based on the reports of Bollywood Life and Koimoi) 

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
1/5

Let's start with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. As per the report of Koimoi, SRK has charged whopping Rs 100 crores for playing the titular spy. 

 

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
2/5

If SRK has charmed his fans with his chiselled body, Deepika Padukone has set the internet on fire with her sexy body and sensuous dance moves. The song Besharam Rang has already set the bar high for the film, and Deepika is the major reason behind the success of the song. As per the report, Deepika has charged Rs 20 crores for Pathaan

 

3. John Abraham

John Abraham
3/5

Next, we have the antagonist of Pathaan, Kabir. John Abraham will be seen putting the life of Pathaan into tiff by being the perfect baddie. As per the report of Koimoi, John has charged Rs 40 crores for the film. 

 

4. Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand
4/5

To helm such a grand actioner, we need a visionary, gutsy director. Siddharth Anand has already proved his worth by directing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the blockbuster War. As per the report, Anand has charged Rs 6 crores to direct the film. 

 

5. The mega attraction of Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan- Salman Khan

The mega attraction of Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan- Salman Khan
5/5

Last, but not least, we have to mention one of the strong points of the film. Salman Khan will make his cameo appearance as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. This will add Pathan to YRF's Spy Universe with Tiger and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan). 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.