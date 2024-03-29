Twitter
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to register their new rs 250 crore bungalow in daughter Raha's name

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 01:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were spotted together at their under-construction bungalow in the heart of Mumbai, Bandra. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the couple has decided to register the bungalow in the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor making her the “youngest, richest star kid in B-town.”

A source told Bollywood Life, “Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than ₹ 250 crore once it’s all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.”

The source further added, “It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in the B-Town (Bollywood). Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than ₹60 crore.” 

The source also added that Neetu Kapoor will be the co-owner of the Bungalow and the entire “Kapoor Khandaan” will stay together under one roof after the completion of the bungalow. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen once again after Brahamastra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and is set to go on floors in 2025. The announcement of the film has already created a huge buzz and fans can’t wait to see the trio together. Alia Bhatt also has Jigra in the pipeline in which she is seen sharing the screen with Vedang Raina. The actress has co-produced the film with Karan Johar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 27.

