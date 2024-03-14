Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt opens up on her bond with Isha Ambani: 'We both...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended Isha Ambani's brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Mar 14, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani
Alia Bhatt founded Ed-a-Mamma, a kid and maternity-wear brand, in 2020. In 2023, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. acuqired a majority stake of 51% in the actress's brand. Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is the director of Reliance Retail. In a recent interview, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared that she is good friends with her business partner Isha Ambani.

Talking to Forbes, Alia said, "I am so glad that we found a partnership with Reliance. Isha Ambani and I are very good friends. We both happened to give birth around the same time. My daughter and her twins are almost a week apart. So this all also happened at the same time. Suddenly, we were like ‘Both of us are mothers’."

Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. Thirteen days later on November 13, Isha Ambani and her business-husband Anand Piramal welcomed their twins, a daughter Aadiya Piramal and a son Krishna Parimal.

In 2023, announcing her business partnership with Isha, Alia had written on Instagram, "Delighted to share that Ed-a-Mamma and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd have entered into a joint venture. Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly. On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Jigra, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 27 this year. Directed by Vasan Bala of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame, Alia is also co-producing the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

READ | Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films, is connected to Akash Ambani

