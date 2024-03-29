Alia Bhatt wears sapphire, diamond necklace, rings worth Rs 20 crore at London's Hope Gala; here's why it's so expensive

Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event, the Hope Gala in London, and her expensive jewellery from her OOTD became a highlight.

Alia Bhatt recently hosted her first charity gala in London. The actress organised the "Hope Gala" on Thursday evening to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. The event was attended by many renowned personalities.

Alia attended the event in a stunning ivory saree by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. As per the designer's Instagram caption, the six-yard drape in a pristine ivory shade was tailored in 1994. The timeless silhouette featured deft resham work, embroidered with floral silk threads. Alia had two looks from the night – a white saree and a wine gown – grabbed attention. The actress also wore a huge blue sapphire and diamond necklace with her elegant gown. Alia wore a necklace and matching sapphire ring by Bulgari. The two pieces of jewellery are from the Italian brand's 2020 Barocko collection and are priced at approximately Rs 20 crore.

Barocko Sapphire Lace Necklace (Image: Bulgari)

What makes the necklace so expensive, one might wonder. The desciption of the necklace from Bulgari has the answer. It consists of an exquisite 28.11 carat sapphire along with 381 stunning diamonds. A total of 700 man hours have gone into the making of this rare piece of jewellery, contributing to its astronomical price.

Throughout the evening guests were encouraged to take part in a silent auction to raise funds for Salaam Bombay, featuring coveted exclusive items and experiences including suite nights at various Mandarin Oriental hotels, Alia's jewellery worn at the Met Gala and a custom-designed saree by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, as per a statement.

Hours after hosting the gala, Alia took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the important event. She also dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen singing 'Ikk Kuddi' song with Harshdeep Kaur. Apart from musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia Bhatt said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

On the work front, Alia will be seen in her home production, Jigra. The movie is directed by Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota director Vasan Bala. Jigra will be released in theatres in September 2024.