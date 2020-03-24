Alaya F on how she drives herself everyday to keep her acting skills up to speed

Alaya F who is also well acknowledged and hailed as 'the girl of the moment' for her heart-warming debut in the film Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan has made a space for her herself in the Indian film industry.

With each insight into the actress, audiences get a closer look at how phenomenal an artist Alaya is and in a recent interview, she revealed what drives her the most to be up in the game. The actress says that she inculcates preparedness in her day-to-day lifestyle.

"If I’m sitting idle, it drives me mad. I feel I need to be doing something: going to a class, or a set, or working on a scene," she said. Alaya further added, "I think the long hours are worth it. I am obsessed with preparation. It makes me feel energized and comforted."

Alaya's debut film saw her portraying an unconventional role that many actresses would have hesitated to take, especially in their first film, however, Alaya made sure to set the screens aflame with her blazing passion. She shared the screen with seasoned actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu but managed to shine through with her on-screen persona.

Even Saif had praised her performance in an earlier interview and said, "We are lucky to have found Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F for Jawani Jaaneman." On the work front, Alaya will be collaborating with Puja Entertainment for her next film as well, details of which are yet to be announced.