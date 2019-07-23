Akshay Kumar reveals how an old criticism prompted him to do different genres of films

Akshay Kumar has an amazing list of films in his kitty of different genres. The actor kickstarted 2019 with Kesari and will next be seen in Mission Mangal. He also has Housefull 4 and Good News. Next year Akshay will kickstart with Sooryavanshi and then Laxmmi Bomb. Moreover, he is all set to make his digital debut with a show which is likely to be streamed by next year. Akshay is one of those actors who believe in experimenting with each genre and nailing it perfectly.

When asked about how he both inspires and entertains the audience with his choice of films, Akshay told HT Cafe, "Most of my films be it Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or even Mission Mangal, they have one more thing — women’s empowerment. But I’ve to do a Housefull, a Rowdy Rathore and a Good News also. So, it’s not that this [issue-based films] is the only thing I do. Whenever I get a chance and a good script, I’ll do it. I want to have all kinds of films in my kitty."

On being quizzed about juggling between different genres, Akshay went on to say, "All these things have been taught to me by my own experience. I’ve learned that if I do different genres, I won’t be tagged. When I used to do a lot of action, everyone said, ‘He is an action hero and nothing else’. So, I tried comedy, and then everyone was talking about just that. Then I decided I’ve to do different kinds of films. So, I am thankful to people, and the media, for criticising me to that point and bringing out the best in me."