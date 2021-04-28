Ahead of Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, son Babil Khan reveals what his father told him days before he died

Last year, when actor Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode after his two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer, there was a massive outpouring of grief on social media from across the globe. Not just celebrities in Bollywood, but Hollywood stars too put out condolence messages and remembered the legendary actor that Irrfan was.

And now, a year later, late Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and elders on Babil Khan, who will soon make in debut in Netflix film 'Qala, sat down for an interview with Film Companion and remembered the prolific actor and the person Irrfan was.

On being asked how were they able to deal with their loss, Sutapa said, "We are trying to be (positive)...It will be a year, I am still not ready to meet people, talk to people. I am good with writing than personal interaction."

Babil added, "I was kind of living in a bubble, being Irrfan Khan's son and all that. And then that bubble burst suddenly and I did not expect that bubble to burst so soon. Then you don't really have a choice after that. You just have to do what life wants you to do. And that's that, to be honest."

Remembering Irrfan in the last two years while he was fighting the illness, Babil said that his father had evolved a lot in those years and completely surrendered to the "uncertainties of life" and to the "creator," while Sutapa added that Irrfan was very curious about "death", and the "after-life."

Recalling that toward the end days his father knew he wouldn't make it through the illness, Babil revealed one of the last things Irrfan had told him. He said, "I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die' and I told him 'No you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep."

During the interview, Irrfan's wife Sutapa said that one of his best qualities was that he did not lie. "I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it."

Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, a few days before he died on April 29 last year.