After split with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen hints at what went wrong in relationship

Sushmita Sen broke up with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl in December 2021 after three years of relationship. On Thursday 6 January, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram and held a live session answering questions from her followers on the platform. Her two daughters Renee and Alisah were also seen in the thirty-one minutes long video.

Sushmita also revealed her new look in the session. She wore a black sweatshirt and sported short bob hair in the video. The actress also might just have hinted at what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman.

When an Instagram user asked her what respect meant to her, Sushmita said that respect meant everything for her and she values it above love. "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same amount of intensity, and you can. This whole movie business, lovely books...we all take you through this journey of very unrealistic idea of love, where there are no responsibilities and problems. But only love"

She continued with her answer and added, "It's a lovely idea. But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will always be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat for me. That’s how important respect is for me.”

The 'Aarya' actress had taken to Instagram on December 23 and announced her breakup. She had posted a picture with Rohman and captioned it as "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of the crime thriller series 'Aarya' on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is an official adaption of the Dutch drama series 'Penoza'.