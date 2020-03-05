After missing | amid coronavirus scare, Deepika Padukone cheers for Louis Vuitton from 'sidelines'

Deepika was invited by the international fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend Paris fashion week.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been a welcome addition to the fashion week for a few years now, however, the Chhapaak actress has canceled her trip to Paris this year due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in France. But Deepika did not forget to extend her support for the event in new Instagram stories.

Deepika was invited by the international fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend Paris fashion week and had to cancel last minute due to coronavirus threat. Addressing her absence, the actress wrote, "Absolutely bummed that I cannot make it but cheering for you from the sidelines. This one is going to be incredible. Love you guy."

In a recent statement to IANS, an official spokesperson for Deepika said, "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but she had to cancel the trip due to the worsening of the coronavirus situation in France." On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s '83 where she features as Romi Dev. 83 traces Kapil Dev's captaincy and how he lead the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983.

Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil’s role in the film and '83 is produced by Reliance Entertainment. She will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer, The Intern. It also stars Rishi Kapoor and is slated to release in 2021.