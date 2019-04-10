Aditya Roy Kapur's shirtless photo is raising the heat this summer

Aditya Roy Kapur is a man with many talents. He was once a video jockey and quite a successful one. Years later, Aditya took up acting as a profession and made a killer debut as the successful singer Rahul Jaykar who transforms into a drunkard in 'Aashiqui 2'.

Apart from his talents, Aditya Roy Kapur is also one of the hottest looking actors Bollywood currently has. He previously flaunted his chiseled body during 'Fitoor' promotions. The actor did it once again amidst 'Kalank' promotions. However this time, the shoot was for a magazine. Mind you, his shirtless photo is too hot to handle.

Sharing the hot image, ace photographer Avinash Gowariker wrote, "#PostPackUpShot with @adityaroykapur.. Feeling Hot?? Just remove your shirt & chill !! #Photoshoot #ShootDiaries#AdityaRoyKapur #Monochrome#BlackAndWhite #Composition#Perspective #HumanEffect #POTD#InstaDaily @exhibitmagazine"

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently on a promotional spree for 'Kalank' with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Diixt-Nene and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from that, the actor has movies like 'Sadak 2' and 'Malang' in his kitty. While 'Sadak 2' is yet to go on floors, the actor has begun shooting for 'Malang' with Disha Patani. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. In fact the young star revealed in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror that he would work on a music album six months on. It is quite a delight to see that Aditya, who was missing in action, has bounced back and is in no mood to stop no matter what!