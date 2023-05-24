Adah Sharma gives tips to memorise periodic table, netizens say 'Bollywood doesn't like people talking science'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma, on Wednesday, was seen interacting with the paps. The actress was giving major tips to memorise the periodic table. She can be seen singing a song by Tom Lehrer to learn the periodic table.

The video of the actress has been shared by Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Some great tips for chemistry students!! Indeed it sounds good even as a song!! Adah Sharma shows us a new way to remember the periodic table!!”

Netizens reacted to the video and took a dig at Bollywood. One of them wrote, “Sara, Janhvi , Ananya ko ye challenge kar na chahiye (Sara, Jahanvi, Ananya should do this challenge).” The second one said, “Bollywood doesn't like people talking about science n intelligent things, talk how u can touch ur tongue to ur nose.” The third one said, “she was so underrated.” The fourth one said, “Wow I'm impressed.” The fifth person commented, “Sahi kehte hai sharma ji ke bete or beti ko dekho.”

Meanwhile, the controversial film The Kerala Story refused to slow down at the ticket windows. The controversial film has grossed Rs 217 crore at the box office worldwide and has earned Rs 178.32 crore net at the domestic box office, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in key roles. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been mired in controversies since its teaser release last year over its questionable claims that 32,000 Hindu women from Kerala were forcibly converted to Islam in recent years. It has been dubbed as a propaganda piece by several opposition leaders, while PM Modi has himself endorsed the film.

READ | Adah Sharma reveals she was nervous about grandmom's reaction to rape scenes in The Kerala Story | Exclusive